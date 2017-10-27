Auburn University hosts annual breast cancer awareness event

Auburn University will host a breast cancer awareness event Friday.

The annual All In, All Pink event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be guest speakers, free health screenings, and giveaways. A group photo and balloon release will take place at 12:30 p.m.

.“University Outreach and its numerous partners are excited to be hosting the seventh annual All In, All Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Program that brings the community and campus together around an important health topic,” said Royrickers Cook, assistant vice president for Outreach.

The school aims to encourage people to talk about an important health topic.

All In, All Pink will be held in the Student Center green space and is free to attend.

