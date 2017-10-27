Troup Co. Sheriff's Office investigates dog stolen from LaGrange home

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is getting involved after a dog was stolen from someone’s home.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the stolen dog on its Facebook page.

Deputies say the dog is believed to have been taken from a home in the 500 block of Bartley Road in LaGrange. There is no indication of when the pet was taken.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

