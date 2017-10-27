Men, 1 woman wanted for repeated Walmart theft

Phenix City police are searching for suspects accused of stealing large amounts of beer from businesses.

Police released photos of a group of at least three people who are suspected of stealing cases of beer from Walmart on Highway 80 several times. Police think the group may be doing the same at other businesses.

If you recognize any of these suspects, you are asked to call investigators at 334-448-2813.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.