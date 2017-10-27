Columbus Regional and Piedmont one step closer to affiliation

The proposed affiliation agreement between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare that was announced in May moved another step closer to official approval.

The two have reached an agreement that supports the letter of intent approved earlier this year.

The Medical Center Hospital Authority approved an amendment and an extension of the leases for Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center. The Medical Center Hospital Authority owns the two buildings and will have oversight responsibility for certain aspects of the relationship between Columbus Regional and Piedmont.

“We’re excited to move forward in the partnership process with Piedmont. We have worked together to create an agreement that honors the letter of intent we signed earlier this year,” said Scott Hill, CEO, and president of Columbus Regional Health. “The Boards of Columbus Regional Health, Piedmont Healthcare and the Medical Center Hospital Authority have collaborated to bring us to the point where we’re poised to meet the healthcare needs of our community now, and well into the future.”

Kevin Brown, president, and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare said, “We are pleased to have Board approval on the agreement between Piedmont and Columbus Regional. Columbus Regional has a long history of delivering quality healthcare to the west Georgia community, and it’s a privilege to partner with them in these efforts. This is an important step in achieving that goal.”

The agreement now moves on to the Attorney General of Georgia for approval. A final decision is expected in the first quarter of 2018.

