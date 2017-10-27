Columbus Regional and Piedmont one step closer to affiliation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year has been announced.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year has been announced.More >>
The proposed affiliation agreement between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare that was announced in May moved another step closer to official approval.More >>
The proposed affiliation agreement between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare that was announced in May moved another step closer to official approval.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The verdict is in for the Double Churches Murder Trial. A'kevious Powell was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and not guilty of street gang and terrorism.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The verdict is in for the Double Churches Murder Trial. A'kevious Powell was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and not guilty of street gang and terrorism.More >>
Are you looking for a fun, fall activity for you and your family? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Check out our list of fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes below!More >>
Are you looking for a fun, fall activity for you and your family? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Check out our list of fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes below!More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.More >>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.More >>