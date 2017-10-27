COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year has been announced.

Sgt. David Lang was selected for MCSO Deputy of the Year, according to Sheriff Tompkins’ Facebook page.

The Exchange Club of Columbus also recognized the officer of the year from the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Muscogee County Marshal's Office, Muscogee County Prison, and Jack T. Rutledge Prison.

“Thank you for your support of all public safety,” Sheriff Tompkins said in her post.

