Double Churches murder trial verdict: 2 guilty of murder, 1 not - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Double Churches murder trial verdict: 2 guilty of murder, 1 not guilty of murder

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The verdict is in for the Double Churches Murder Trial.

A'kevious Powell was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon. He was found not guilty of street gang and terrorism.

Derain Waller was found guilty of felony murder, possession of a firearm, and armed robbery. He was found not guilty of street gang act and terrorism.

Jaquawn Clark was found not guilty of felony murder and guilty of street gang and terrorism and armed robbery. 

The Double Churches shooting claimed the life of 24-year-old Demonde Dicks Jr. 

