Double Churches murder trial verdict: 2 guilty of murder, 1 not guilty of murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The verdict is in for the Double Churches Murder Trial.

A'kevious Powell was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon. He was found not guilty of street gang and terrorism.

Derain Waller was found guilty of felony murder, possession of a firearm, and armed robbery. He was found not guilty of street gang act and terrorism.

Jaquawn Clark was found not guilty of felony murder and guilty of street gang and terrorism and armed robbery.

Stay updated on @WTVM for the latest on the Double Churches Park murder trial. Live updates all day. pic.twitter.com/jRW3L05tH2 — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) October 27, 2017

Jury has reached unanimous verdict for all three defendants in Dbl Churches Park Murder Trial. Stay tuned for updates on @WTVM — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) October 27, 2017

The Double Churches shooting claimed the life of 24-year-old Demonde Dicks Jr.

