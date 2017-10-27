Video of nurse singing to cancer patient goes viral

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVM) - An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.

After a procedure, 63-year-old Margaret Smith awaited a liver transplant, but doctors told her that her health was in too poor condition for a transplant.

She was later moved to a nursing home, where she passed away, but not before VUMC nurse Olivia Neufelder sang to her.

Smith’s friend Crystal Roberts recorded a video of Neufelder singing Smith her favorite song, “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy.

Smith always referred to Neufelder as her little “angel.” Neufelder sang to Smith every day to keep her smiling, despite declining health.

Roberts referred to Neufelder as "a God-fearing young lady who takes time to care and love her patients. The best example of what a nurse should be."

Roberts described Neufelder as the definition of what a nurse should be.

"Miss Marg has touched my heart in such an indescribable way." said Neufelder. "My thoughts and prayers are forever with this amazing family."

A gofundme has been set up to help Smith’s final expenses.

Check out the viral video below.

