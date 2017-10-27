CPD searching for armed robbers who stole cigarettes from business

Columbus Police Department is searching for two individuals who robbed a local business.

According to police reports, two individuals entered the business located at 3126 Veterans Pkwy, while armed with weapons, and took Newport cigarettes.

Police are still investigating this incident and are searching for suspects.

If you have any information, contact Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3100.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.