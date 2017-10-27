Lockdown lifted at Smiths Station High School following nearby armed burglary

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Smiths Station where officials taking extra safety measures today to protect students as a crime scene unfolds nearby. The high school was put on lockdown early Friday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office notified Smiths Station High School about an armed robbery happening about a mile and a half up the road from the school.

News Leader 9 spoke with Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and he says that the suspect entered a home armed with a handgun.

The suspect then confronted the resident and ran away.

At this point, we are actively working in the area with our units and our K-9 units to locate the individual. At this point, we have not made any capture. It happened a little over a half mile north of the Smiths Station High School, hence we've notified the school just as a precautionary measure."

Lee County Sheriff's Office also says a student made a social media post saying there was a dangerous person inside the school.

They contacted that student and found that accusation to be completely false.

Sheriff Jones emphasized that there was no threat to the school and that it was only precautionary reasons the school was notified and to make sure they had all the information needed.

