Smiths Station High School on lockdown following nearby armed ro - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Breaking

Smiths Station High School on lockdown following nearby armed robbery

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - According to Sheriff Jay Jones, Smiths Station High School was on lockdown because of an armed burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Lee Road 430. 

The suspect fled into a wooded area and they’re still searching for him.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly