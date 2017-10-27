Smiths Station High School on lockdown following nearby armed robbery

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - According to Sheriff Jay Jones, Smiths Station High School was on lockdown because of an armed burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Lee Road 430.

The suspect fled into a wooded area and they’re still searching for him.

This is a developing story.

