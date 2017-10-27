MCSD says releases statement after allegations of student being 'slammed against the wall'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is responding to allegations of a student being "slammed against the wall" by a teacher at J.D. Davis Elementary School.

According to a police report, a student was taken to the emergency room after complaining of pain in his left arm to his grandmother.

The student told her that his music teacher grabbed him by the arm and "slammed him against the wall" while at the school.

The student told police that he got into an argument with another student and during the argument, he started cursing loudly, and that’s when the teacher got involved.

He also told police that the teacher accused him of pushing her and that is why he was slammed into the wall.

The grandmother reported that she was informed by the principal at the school that an investigation would follow from this incident.

The Muscogee County School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The District can confirm that the guardian of a J.D. Davis Elementary student did report to the principal on October 26 that their child was grabbed by a teacher the prior day, Wednesday, October 25. The investigation conducted by the principal revealed that the teacher did take hold of the student’s upper arm to keep him in the classroom after his outburst of profanity and attempt to walk out of the classroom. The principal and the counselor talked with other students in the room, and they shared that he twisted away from the teacher. No one present in the room indicated that the child struck a wall. The information shared by guardian indicated there was no severe injury. The student returned to school today. DFACS was notified as required by MCSD policy and procedure, and they have determined there is no cause for investigation on their part. MCSD is cooperating fully with the follow-up from the police."

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

