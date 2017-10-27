List: 28th annual Fountain City Classic events - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: 28th annual Fountain City Classic events

(Source: Fountain City Classic) (Source: Fountain City Classic)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Looking forward to the Fountain City Classic? Here’s a list of events taking place!

Thursday, Nov. 2

  • University Recruitment Fair
    • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • FCC Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Networking Mixer
    • The Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

  • FCC Coffee Sip
    • Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
      • 6167 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
  • FCC Golf Classic
    • Follow Me Golf Course
    • 11:00 a.m.
    • $75 entry fee
  • Vendor Fair Village
    • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 5:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
  • Live Remote on WXFE with Air Personality Michael Soul
    • The Median at the Marriott Hotel & Trade Center
    • 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Club Fountain City Presents “Old School New School Party’
    • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 9:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.
    • $10 admission in advance, $15 at the door

Saturday, November 4

  • The Classic Parade
    • Starts at Colin Powell & Broadway in Phenix City
    • Ends at Broadway and 9th Street in Columbus
    • 9:00 a.m.
  • FCC Tailgate Village
    • A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
      • Victory Drive and Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Ga
    • 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
    • $5 parking, $50 tailgating for four spaces
  • “Classic” Football
    • A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
      • Victory Drive and Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Ga
    • 2:00 p.m.
    • Advance Admission: $20 adult and $12 children/students
    • At Gate: $25 adult and $15 children/students
  • FCC All Greek After Game Party
    • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • $10 advance admission, $15 at the door

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly