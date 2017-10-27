SLIDESHOW: Woman captures huge hog roaming Phenix City neighborhood

October 28 marks National Drug Take back day and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is doing what it can to limit the amount prescription pills in your cabinet.More >>
October 28 marks National Drug Take back day and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is doing what it can to limit the amount prescription pills in your cabinet.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is warning drivers of the dangers of drunk driving on Halloween night.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is warning drivers of the dangers of drunk driving on Halloween night.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Hundreds of students from Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City visited the Canterbury Healthcare Facility for the first annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza.More >>
Hundreds of students from Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City visited the Canterbury Healthcare Facility for the first annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Thursday, we got a peek inside a new family resort under construction in LaGrange during a media day event.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Thursday, we got a peek inside a new family resort under construction in LaGrange during a media day event.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Understanding how the brain works has helped a Connecticut doctor develop a way of treating ADHD by cognitive discipline.More >>
Understanding how the brain works has helped a Connecticut doctor develop a way of treating ADHD by cognitive discipline.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>