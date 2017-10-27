Woman captures huge hog roaming Phenix City neighborhood

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.

“I was in Fontaine Park in Phenix City. I'm not sure if anyone called Animal Control,” Angela Rena said.

Angela says she was scared and shocked that it was just walking around a neighborhood, but she couldn’t resist the temptation to snag a few pictures and video.

“I just had to turn back around and take some pics,” she said. There were a couple cars slowing down looking as they were leaving Fontaine Park.”

