Man wanted for using counterfeit money in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit US currency.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at a McDonald's drive-thru on US Hwy 280 in Phenix City.

According to police, he was driving a red BMW.

If you have information about the identity of this person, please contact Inv. Toomey at (334)448-2849.

