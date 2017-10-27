Man wanted for using counterfeit money in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man wanted for using counterfeit money in Phenix City

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
(Source: Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
(Source: Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Phenix City Police Department)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit US currency.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at a McDonald's drive-thru on US Hwy 280 in Phenix City. 

According to police, he was driving a red BMW.

If you have information about the identity of this person, please contact Inv. Toomey at (334)448-2849.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly