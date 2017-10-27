Auburn police arrest 5 suspects on first-degree robbery charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested five individuals from Alexander city on first-degree robbery charges.

Auburn Police received a report of a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of E. University Drive. Responding officers were given the description of the vehicle as well as the occupants who participated in the robbery of the victim at gunpoint.

According to police, further investigation determined the victim arranged to meet an individual through a response to a posting on a social media site in order to sell a used iPhone; when the parties met the victim he was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers in the vicinity of the robbery observed the vehicle in question and performed a traffic stop.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as being responsible for the robbery and were taken into custody.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants, charging each with first-degree robbery.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

The suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail where they are being held on a $100,000 bond.

