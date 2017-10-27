National Infantry Museum to receive $35,000 from AT&T in honor of Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - AT&T is teaming up with the National Infantry Museum Foundation to support their efforts in serving active duty military personnel, veterans and their families.

On Monday, October 30, AT&T will present a check to officials from the National Infantry Museum Foundation.

The contribution to the National Infantry Museum Foundation is part of a $500,000 contribution from AT&T supporting veterans’ organizations across the country this November.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the National Infantry Museum located on 1775 Legacy Way

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.