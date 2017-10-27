Statewide law enforcement warn of DUI nightmares on Halloween

(WTVM) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is warning drivers of the dangers of drunk driving on Halloween night.

This warning is for anyone who plans to party on Halloween night.

Officials want partiers to know that buzzed driving is still considered as drunk driving and officers will treat it as such, whether you are wearing a costume or not.

Buzzed driving is driving while impaired behind the wheel and the driver is a danger to themselves or other motorists and pedestrians who choose to walk.

GOHS Director Harris Blackwood suggests that party goers plan ahead for a sober ride to their destination.

Blackwood says, “These days, there are far too many options for a sober ride with taxis, public transportation, smart-phone apps and friends as designated drivers. And with costumed little ones running from house to house for sugary treats, there are far too many consequences if you don’t get a sober ride.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45 percent of all people killed in traffic crashes on Halloween night from 2011 to 2015 involved a drunk driver.

Younger drivers are most at risk, accounting for 64 percent of Halloween night fatalities in nationwide drunk-driving-related crashes for 2015.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also says it is important for parents and kids who are trick-or-treating to safely prepare for walking on sidewalks and avoid walking in the streets if possible.

Officials want you to enjoy yourself, but also be cautious of your surroundings while driving or walking on Halloween night.

These tips for motorists and trick-or-treaters will allow a safe and memorable Halloween:

For Trick-or-Treaters and Parents

Parents should accompany trick-or-treaters under the age of 12.

Review trick-or-treating safety precautions and plan a route ahead of time.

Look both ways before crossing the street and use crosswalks as much as possible.

Buckle up if driving trick-or-treaters between houses and use appropriate car seats.

For Motorists

Plan a safe way home before you go out. For example, arrange for a sober driver, program taxi numbers into your phone or download the Drive Sober, Georgia app to have a list of ride programs at your fingertips.

you go out. For example, arrange for a sober driver, program taxi numbers into your phone or download the app to have a list of ride programs at your fingertips. Avoid neighborhood shortcuts and residential streets where trick-or-treaters are likely to be present.

Watch for children in the street. Their size means they can be hidden by other cars and they may dart into the street or otherwise avoid crosswalks to get quickly to the next house.

Slow down.

For more information on the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, click here or visit our social media pages at and @gohsgeorgia on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.