27th Annual Christmas Made in the South wraps up in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Although we're a little under two months away from Christmas, people in the Valley are experiencing the joys of the holiday right now.



Christmas Made in the South has come and gone in Columbus.



It's the 27th year of the expo and people like attendee Diane Bush just couldn't help but come back for another year.



"We put it on our calendar every year and we have a couple of special vendors we visit every year and we get our picture made with Santa, we love Santa," says Bush.



Christmas Made in the South welcomed about 20,000 visitors just on its opening day.



Show Director Bob Hunt says the handmade artwork and gourmet foods from across the Country is what attracts visitors each year.



“They have to create it themselves and they have to make it. We don't have any imports or commercialized items it’s all American made.



It takes you back a hundred years or whatever when people used to make their Christmas gifts,” says Hunt.



There are more than 300 vendors selling their products, one vendor is Terry Waldrop.

He handmakes horse swings made out of tires.



“It's a way to get kids outside and play, this is old school fun,” says Waldrop.



Show Director Hunt says the expo is always a one-stop shop, many people walk away with Christmas gifts for their entire family.



