Empowered Youth of Columbus raise awareness for after school programs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Empowered Youth of Columbus hosted a Lights On Afterschool event Thursday night.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness and emphasize the importance of after school programs like Empowered Youth of Columbus.

Empowered Youth of Columbus (EYC) is a free afterschool program that combines academic tutoring & homework help with arts enrichment.

The program services East Boys and Girls Club, Teen Club Boys and Girls, St. Mary's Elementary, and Dawson Elementary.

Students rotated through various events like Zumba, martial arts, and stepping.

The event was held at the East Boys and Girls Club on Morris Road.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.