Columbus Adult Drug Court celebrates 10th anniversary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Adult Drug Court Program celebrates its 10 year anniversary as the judge who implemented the program in Muscogee County, the Honorable Frank Jordan, gets ready to retire at the end of the year.

The success of the program IS in the numbers:

The Drug Court has served over 350 people.

145 have graduated.

There are currently 92 people in the program.

There is a 43% graduation rate

There the program has been awarded over $975,000 in grants since its inception for Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Drug Court Coordinator, Dayne Soloman, says, "Today is a big celebration for us. We celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Muscogee County Adult Drug Court- and more than that we celebrate our graduates and the lives we've helped change."

The Adult Drug Court is a voluntary program for anyone charged with non-violent drug crimes.

Anyone can refer someone to the program and the participant can even refer themselves.

