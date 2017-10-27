Ridgecrest Elementary students enjoy annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Hundreds of students from Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City visited the Canterbury Healthcare Facility for the first annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza.

Canterbury and Ridgecrest are partners in education. The students dressed up in their costumes and received candy from the residents and staff.

The kids were chosen for being the top readers in their class and for making the honor roll.

Organizers say this is a great event for the students and the residents.

Chey Higgins, Activity Director of Canterbury Healthcare Facility says, “It shows the community that we do support the youth. We have residents here that enjoy seeing people coming in from the outside. Some of these residents have no visitors at all so having children come in uplifts their spirits.”

Staff also go in on the fun with some colorful costumes.

Also during this event, 12 local groups, organizations & a military unit from Ft. Benning were in attendance.

