Ridgecrest Elementary students enjoy annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is warning drivers of the dangers of drunk driving on Halloween night.More >>
Hundreds of students from Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City visited the Canterbury Healthcare Facility for the first annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Thursday, we got a peek inside a new family resort under construction in LaGrange during a media day event.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is investigating an incident at J.D. Davis Elementary School.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
