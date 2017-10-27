House of Heroes remodel home for local veteran family

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – House of Heroes helped a Columbus couple make repairs to their home Friday morning.

Volunteers from Liberty Utilities came together to 'Be a Hero for a Hero' by helping complete home repairs for an Army Veteran couple.

They made repairs and did some remodeling work at the home of Thomas and Linda McCoy.

Specialist Thomas McCoy served 7 years in the U.S. Army. His wife, Sergeant Linda McCoy served 13 years in the U.S. Army.

The McCoy’s received a flag flown over the capital in honor of their service to our country.

Linda McCoy says she is very grateful for all of the work that was done Friday

SGT (Retired) Linda McCoy says, “Veterans are overlooked by so many different organizations. House of Heroes is just an organization that has blessed us and we are grateful for that.”

The mission of House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter is to recognize and honor military and public safety veterans and their spouses who have served our country faithfully.

