Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office participates in National Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - October 28 marks National Drug Take back day and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is doing what it can to limit the amount prescription pills in your cabinet.

The Sheriff's Office says most abused prescription drugs come from family and friends and most times they're unaware.

News Leader 9 was live from Hollywood Connection in Columbus where the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is hosting the 14th Annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hollywood Connection located at 1683 Whittlesey Road.

The Sheriff's Department asks that the public refrains from bringing liquid medications or needles.

There will be brochures on-site to educate about the danger of mishandled expired medications.

The Hollywood Connections Family Fun Center will be hosting a Fall Festival at this location also.

