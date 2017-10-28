Uptown Columbus hosts 16th annual 'Spooktacular Halloween Festival'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, the Business Improvement District, MuscogeeMoms, Columbus ParksandRecreation and Columbus State University Student Government Association host the 16th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Festival.

The event takes place Saturday, October 28th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus located at 1000 Bay Avenue.

Spooktacular provides a free and safe environment for the children of Columbus to enjoy an afternoon of ghosts and goblins, spooky activities, candy and lots of fun.

Participants are encouraged to show off their spookiest, most creative costumes during the costume contest from 2:15 - 3:15 p.m. in the following age categories: Ages 0-2 Ages 3-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12 and Group Costume.

The contest is limited to the first 25 participants in each age group, so participants are urged to arrive early to sign up! First, second, and third place winners in each category will receive prizes.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.