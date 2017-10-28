Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on 23rd Court

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday.

On October 28, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 1100 block of 23rd Court in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival officers found 35-year-old Michael Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alexander was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced deceased.

The Phenix City Criminal Investigation Division is currently working the incident as a homicide.

