Russell Co. Crisis Center hosts Fall Festival for domestic violence victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hollywood Connection welcomed another crowd of people in addition to National Drug Take Back event.

Today the rollerblading rink and arcade hosted a fall festival where the money raised went directly to the Crisis Center of Russell County.

That organization supports domestic violence victims.

A Community Educator with the Crisis Center says this is the sixth year Hollywood Connection has supported the cause.

"We are the only shelter for domestic violence in Russell County. These females and men come to our facility with nothing sometimes all they have is the clothes on their backs so they need the help we feed them and we have a Macy's of Phenix City. We help them get back on their feet and turn their life around," says Janie Potts, Community Educator at Crisis Community.

Proceeds were raised with a silent auction from 11:30 this morning to 4:30 this afternoon.

