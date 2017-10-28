CSU fraternity brothers camp out to raise awareness of homelessness

Students at Columbus State University are raising awareness about homelessness in the Valley area.

The brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha hosting their annual philanthropy event, ‘48 Hours Homeless.’

Sitting at the campus clocktower for 2 days with only the clothes on our backs.

“It definitely is an eye-opener for us staying out here with no shelter, Shelter with a cardboard box, and no place to actually stay comfortable, it is definitely eye-opening.” said one fraternity member.

For two days, trading-in warm beds and pillows, for a night out in the elements.

It may be an unconventional way to raise awareness, but fraternity member Matt North says it’s worth the effort, even If it’s just a small impact.

“Our goal is to just help out those in need. It’s to raise awareness for people who are actually suffering from homelessness. Anything we can get is a lot better than nothing from before," said North.

This is the third year that the fraternity has held this event on the campus of Columbus State University.

All the donations, from blankets to canned goods, they will be taken to local homeless shelters, Open Door Community House and Valley Rescue Mission.

The fraternity brothers wrapped up their 48 hours of homelessness Sunday at Noon.

