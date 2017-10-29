2 arrested after Berry College student from Columbus murdered in Rome

ROME, GA (WTVM) – Two men are arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student from Columbus this weekend.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ricket Damon Carter III of Columbus and 19-year-old Troy Jamal Cokley of Riverdale have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph McDaniel,19, was killed at the Summer Stone Apartments in Rome around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Carter III and Cokley traveled to Rome to meet Cokley, an argument ensued, and McDaniel was shot.

Carter and Cokley were later arrested at an apartment complex in Columbus.

Berry College released the following statement to WSB-TV in Atlanta:

"It has been a difficult semester. With sorrow and regret, I share that Joseph McDaniel was shot and killed last night (Saturday) at an off-campus location on Old Summerville Road. Joseph was a third-year student at Berry studying business management. As a college community already mourning the loss of one of its students, this additional tragedy cuts deep. We grieve with Joseph’s family and friends. Students are encouraged to reach out to their Resident Advisors or Student Affairs staff members if they need assistance in connecting with a member of the Counseling Center or Chaplain’s staff. The police are investigating all leads regarding the circumstances of the shooting and more information will be provided at a later time. Our community has been remarkable in showing support and care for each other in tragic circumstances and it is heartbreaking to need to do so again. Please be as supportive of each other as possible as we all seek to make sense of this tragedy."

