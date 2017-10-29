2 arrested after Berry College student from Columbus murdered in Rome

Two men are arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student from Columbus this weekend.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday.More >>
News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is warning drivers of the dangers of drunk driving on Halloween night.More >>
October 28 marks National Drug Take back day and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is doing what it can to limit the amount prescription pills in your cabinet.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.More >>
