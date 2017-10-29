EXCLUSIVE: American Idol judges talk auditions, show returning in 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTVM) – American Idol is almost back! We're only a few months away from the new season, premiering on ABC in 2018.

Lionel Richie, Katie Perry, and Luke Bryan will be the judges with Ryan Seacrest returning as host.

Chandler Morgan caught up with the judges and some contestants from right here in Georgia.

Tune in Monday at 6 a.m., Noon, and 6 p.m. ET on WTVM to hear tips from the judges and how the competition is stacking up for this season.

Caught up with the Judges of @AmericanIdol and chatted about this upcoming season. Watch this #EXCLUSIVE interview Monday on @WTVM ?? pic.twitter.com/qXG30BJ5BC — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 29, 2017

The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

