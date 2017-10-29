Opelika man takes fall decorations to new level

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Randolph Sides has been decking out his yard for fall for nearly 25 years.

“It started off and I had a bale of hay, a pumpkin, a corn stalk and a pot of mums and this is what it has grown in to be,” said Sides.

The yard now covered in multiple fall themed displays is an attraction for people across East Alabama. Sides says he enjoys seeing families from across the area bring their kids out to see the decorations and take pictures.

“All the neighbors just admire it.” says Sides, “People come from all over Auburn and Opelika come and bring the kids and take pictures. At the end of September, they always say ‘are you going to build this year and I say ‘I’ll try.”

The tradition began following a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee where Sides says the fall spirit got in his blood.

“I always go to Gatlinburg each year and they kick off their fall activities. And it just got in my blood. The color and fall it is just a beautiful time. The weather and leaves change and it gets in your blood you know?”

If you want to visit the Sides' home, it is located on Tatum Avenue in Opelika.

