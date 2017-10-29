Funeral held for longtime WTVM employee Eddie Bland

A church in Columbus is offering an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating for Halloween.More >>
A church in Columbus is offering an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating for Halloween.More >>
Phenix Police are working to locate a man suspected of using counterfeit money.More >>
Phenix Police are working to locate a man suspected of using counterfeit money.More >>
The Columbus State Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in its RiverPark campus parking deck.More >>
The Columbus State Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in its RiverPark campus parking deck.More >>
The Columbus Police Department will host a charity golf tournament Friday, Nov. 3 at the Bull Creek Golf Course.More >>
The Columbus Police Department will host a charity golf tournament Friday, Nov. 3 at the Bull Creek Golf Course.More >>
We're only a few days away from the spookiest holiday of the year. As you make your final trick or treating preparations for Halloween, Safe Kids Columbus wants to urge parents to remember a few safety tips for your kids.More >>
We're only a few days away from the spookiest holiday of the year. As you make your final trick or treating preparations for Halloween, Safe Kids Columbus wants to urge parents to remember a few safety tips for your kids.More >>
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was seen entering the FBI field office Monday in Washington, DC. Rick Gates, a business partner of Manafort, also has been charged.More >>
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was seen entering the FBI field office Monday in Washington, DC. Rick Gates, a business partner of Manafort, also has been charged.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >>
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
Police say a pedestrian fell from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia onto a car, killing the driver.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Bill Rogers has heard just about every type of call you can imagine as a communication supervisor for Jefferson County 911. But a call he answered Saturday evening was a bit different.More >>
Bill Rogers has heard just about every type of call you can imagine as a communication supervisor for Jefferson County 911. But a call he answered Saturday evening was a bit different.More >>