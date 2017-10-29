Funeral held for longtime WTVM employee Eddie Bland

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – WTVM laid to rest our longest working employee Sunday. The funeral for Eddie Bland was held at Striffler-Hamby funeral home in Phenix City.

Eddie came to work at WTVM in 1962 and was still going strong until a cancer diagnosis just a few weeks ago.

The pallbearers at the funeral Sunday wore blue in honor of his dedication to WTVM over the years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lisa and family.

