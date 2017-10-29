Safe Kids Columbus gives Halloween safety tips

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We're only a few days away from the spookiest holiday of the year.

As you make your final trick or treating preparations for Halloween, Safe Kids Columbus wants to urge parents to remember a few safety tips for your kids.

Besides Christmas, Halloween is perhaps the most popular holiday among kids throughout the calendar year. It could also be considered the most dangerous of the two.

There are inherent risks in receiving candy that may have been tampered with or knocking on strangers' doors.

Corporal Robert Greene with the Columbus Police Department and Safe Kids Columbus says there are many things parents can do to keep their children safe.

One thing you can do before trick or treating is look closely at any costume your kid will wear.

“There is a lot of costumes that are flammable, there's also makeup and hairspray that children use that is flammable so be very careful and especially if you're going to be around jack-o-lanterns that has an open flame,” said Cpl. Greene.

If you're thinking of recycling or buying used costumes, Greene says that may not be such a good idea, since most costumes from at least 3 years ago tend to be flammable.

Greene also recommends following pedestrians' rules while you're walking out on the street.

“Be very careful don't dart and dash between parked cars always walk in groups and be very cautious of the traffic,” said Cpl. Greene.

And because the days are getting shorter, police advise your kids wear reflectors or pedestrian lights that will help make you and your kids more visible.

And another quick tip from Corporal Greene: use your judgment to determine whether or not you should knock a door while trick or treating.

“If you have a house like this, it's not decorated, it's not lit up; it just makes no sense going to their house asking for candy. Also, you can go on the Muscogee County Sheriff Office website and look up a list of sexual predator registry, those are the houses you don't want to go to,” said Cpl. Greene.

