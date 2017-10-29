Traffic at a standstill on I-85 NB in LaGrange near Kia Plant - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Traffic at a standstill on I-85 NB in LaGrange near Kia Plant

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Brandon Etheredge, East Alabama reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Traffic is at a standstill for miles on I-85 northbound in LaGrange.

Traffic is backed up northbound from Exit 6 near the Kia plant all the way up to Exit 13 near New Hutchinson Mill Road. The right-hand lane is closed.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

