CSU police ID suspect arrested in RiverPark campus armed robbery, stabbing

Columbus State University Police have arrested a 54-year-old Columbus man after a reported robbery and stabbing occurred Monday morning in Uptown Columbus.

Johnny Jones of Columbus has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, armed robbery, and criminal trespass.

According to reports, a CSU officer heard a disturbance in the Front Avenue Parking garage about 7:30 a.m. Monday before locating a woman who said she had just been confronted by a man with a knife.

University Police reviewed surveillance footage from cameras in the garage and was able to quickly provide a description of the suspect. Within minutes, another CSU police officer spotted a man nearby matching the description and made the arrest.

Neither the victim nor the accused are CSU students or employees. The victim was treated and released.

We spoke with students Monday who say despite incidents like these that happen on campus, they still feel safe.

“Now that these events have gone on, I feel that the cops have taken initiative and make the campus safe and trying to make these students feel safe going to class, not having to worry to look behind them, look left and right. You want to make school a safe environment, most people are by themselves like me, I have no family here so I want to feel safe,” she said.

CSU Police Chief Mark Lott says that this is an example of some great police work by our team.

