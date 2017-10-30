Phenix City police arrest for suspect using counterfeit money at - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City police arrest for suspect using counterfeit money at McDonald's

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Phenix City police arrested a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

Police say Christopher Fiske is the suspect captured on camera using fake money at McDonald's drive-through on Highway 280. Police had been searching for him since last week.

Fiske has been charged forgery.

