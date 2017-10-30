EXCLUSIVE: American Idol judges talk auditions, share advice for 2018 contestants

SAVANNAH, GA (WTVM) - American Idol’s 2018 premiere is on its way to ABC. The new season is just a few months away from premiering on WTVM.

Chandler Morgan traveled to Savannah and spoke exclusively with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan about how the competition is looking this season.

The judges explained that contestants must have a key skill in order to make it to Hollywood. The trio also shared advice for American Idol hopefuls.

“It’s really is about knowing your craft,” said Richie. “You need to have a combination of this things, the singing, personality, and presentation,” added Perry.

American Idol’s new season can be watched on WTVM News Leader 9 in March.

The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

