Governor Ivey welcomes new jobs at Auburn's Briggs & Stratton facility

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that Milwaukee-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. plans to begin production of Vanguard big block V-twin engines at its Auburn location in 2018.

This will create approximately 50 new jobs for the area. The project involves a $12 million investment from the company.

"Briggs & Stratton is a valuable, longtime member of Alabama's business community, and the company's decision to expand its product manufacturing in Auburn is a testament to the strong partnership we have developed together over the years," Governor Ivey said. "I'm committed to creating an ideal environment for commerce and letting the world know that Alabama is open for business."

Part of the company’s strategic commercial engine growth plan is a related project at its operation in Statesboro, Georgia.

Auburn Mayor Bill Ham congratulated the team at Briggs & Stratton for its success and gaining the new product line for the facility.

“We are truly grateful that the leadership at Briggs & Stratton continues to trust our community with their investment,” Ham said. “The contributions to our economy and the lives of our citizens cannot be overstated.”

Briggs & Stratton, which has operated in Auburn for 22 years, is one of the city’s largest industrial employers, with 430 workers.

