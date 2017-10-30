City of Hogansville issues boil water advisory for some residents

HOGANSVILLE, GA (WTVM) – The City of Hogansville has issued a boil advisory on Monday.

The advisory comes after a tank on Pine Street emptied some 75,000 gallons of water within minutes.

The boil advisory includes any residence currently experiencing low pressure or disruptions in their water service.

For further information please contact Hogansville Utilities at 706-637-8629.

