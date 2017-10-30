Georgia ranked top state for business for 5th straight year

(WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal announced that Georgia has been named the top state in the nation in which to do business for the fifth consecutive year by Site Selection, a leading economic development trade magazine.

Georgia is the first state to hold this ranking for five consecutive years under the same governor.

“For the fifth year in a row, Georgia has been named the No. 1 state in the nation in which to do business, highlighting the value of our business-friendly environment and the success of our economic development initiatives,” said Deal. “We are so proud to be ranked No. 1 for business because behind this ranking is a new job opportunity for a parent, a new business for a community and more economic opportunity for all Georgians.”

Governor Deal emphasized strong partnerships on both the state and local levels and cultivated an economic environment that produces greater opportunities for hardworking people, generates investment in local communities and improves the overall quality of life for Georgia families.

“Our low tax burden and economic assets, including a robust workforce and unparalleled connectivity, lead the nation in attracting industry leaders from across the country and around the world. As we continue building upon our strategic resources by investing in workforce development initiatives such as the HOPE Career Grant, we are ensuring that industry leaders remain connected to a skilled labor pool capable of meeting the challenges of today, tomorrow, and beyond,” said Deal.

Each November, Site Selection releases rankings for the top states in which to do business. Georgia has been ranked among the top 10 states in Site Selection’s business climate rankings throughout the last decade and has held the top spot for the last four years.

Deal also announced the addition of five new strategic industry programs to the HOPE Career Grant, effective January, underscoring the critical importance of training our current and future workforce to meet the needs of employers.

The new fields include Construction, Aviation, Electrical Line Work, Logistics and Automotive Technology through the Technical College System of Georgia, bringing the total number to 17 HOPE Career Grant areas of study.

This effort is aimed at better aligning Georgia’s workforce with the needs of growing industries and providing students with new opportunities to learn skills that lead to high-wage professional employment.

