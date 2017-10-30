Man charged with murder in fatal September Opelika crash

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.

Monday afternoon, police arrested 38-year-old Travis Ford of Fort Mitchell and charged him with murder.

According to the Opelika Police Department, speed was a factor in the crash that led to the murder charge. Ford has bonded out of the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

On September 13 at around 3:35 p.m. CT, first responders worked a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of Andrews Road and North Park Drive.

April Billingsley of Lanett died as a result of injuries suffered from the crash.

In Alabama, there is no vehicular homicide charge like there is in Georgia, so Ford was charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at 334-705-5200 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

