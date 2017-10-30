MSCD teacher investigated for alleged inappropriate phone communication with student

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District and Columbus police are investigating allegations of inappropriate phone communications between an educator and a student.

The allegations were brought to the MCSD’s attention and the investigation has been turned over to the Columbus Police Department.

The educator involved has been reassigned away from students until the investigation is completed.

According to a statement from the MCSD, the temporary assignment in no way reflects whether or not the district believes these allegations.

MCSD went on to say they hope the investigation finds the allegations to be unfounded.

The identities of those allegedly involved will not be released or what school the incident allegedly took place. No further details are available at this time.

