TSYS cybersecurity school opens at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A big step forward for Columbus State University Monday as TSYS opens a new cybersecurity school at the Turner College of Business on the main campus.

Last year alone, Georgia had 7,000 security jobs go unfilled.

The new $2.5 million center will help fill that gap.

The folks at CSU say they are very fortunate to live in a community where there is this type of support for innovative programs like this.

“We look for ways that we can better prepare our students for job opportunities for the future. There are so many jobs in cybersecurity going unfilled and we realized that this is a tremendous opportunity for our students,” said Linda Hadley, Dean of CSU’s Turner College of Business

They plan on giving back to the community by creating more qualified people for cybersecurity jobs.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.