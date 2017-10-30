Spookie Poochie Parade held at Columbus Hospice

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There are scary costumes and then there's the Spookie Poochie parade.

People from the community Monday along with family members of Columbus Hospice brought out their dogs for a pet costume parade.

Columbus Hospice loves this event because it brings the families together for a good cause and to give them a little Halloween spirit.

After the parade, the dogs go into the hospice center to do a walk for the patients.

“After the parade what we do is walk through the patient’s area and their family members there and they really enjoy getting to see the dogs dressed up also, so it's really fun. It's fun for our staff but the biggest things are the patients and their families really love it too,” said Terri Roberts, VP of Marketing for Columbus Hospice.

There were prizes given out for most creative, best duo, and many more categories.

