Family, friends react to death of Columbus man killed in Rome

The Columbus community is remembering one of their own two days after a fatal shooting in North Georgia.

Joseph McDaniel,19, of Columbus was killed at the Summer Stone Apartments in Rome after being shot.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ricket Damon Carter III of Columbus and 19-year-old Troy Jamal Cokley of Riverdale have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

The three men were all graduates of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus.

McDaniel, also a member of the football team graduated in 2015.

The school releasing this statement early Monday morning:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our alumni involved in this tragic event."

A former student of Pacelli, Natalia Cornell, says McDaniel, also known as Malibu, was one of her closest friends.

She currently attends school in Tuscaloosa.

“I was a grade below Joseph and there was a point in time where I wanted to leave Pacelli and one of the reasons I stayed was because of Joseph. I'm lucky I got to know the sweet, generous, thoughtful, smart, and caring guy that everyone knows and loves. Malibu made everyone around him laugh no matter if they were having a good day or a bad day. He will be missed every day,” said Cornell.

Other friends reacting to the news expressing shock and also outrage.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.