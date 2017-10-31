East Alabama organization seeks volunteers for homework help

A social services organization in East Alabama is looking for volunteers.

TEARS, Inc. is looking for people willing to help kids ages 10 to 13 with their homework. Volunteers will also take part in activities to get the parents involved with their child’s education.

TEARS serves youth and families through substance abuse counseling preparation, mentoring, and more for teen girls.

If you’re interested in working with this community project, call 334-291-6363.

