News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Tuesday

Safe Kids Columbus gives Halloween safety tips

Besides Christmas, Halloween is perhaps the most popular holiday among kids throughout the calendar year. It could also be considered the most dangerous of the two.

Britt David Baptist Church is gearing up for its annual Ark in the Park, which is set to take place Oct. 31 at Britt David Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CSU police ID suspect arrested in RiverPark campus armed robbery, stabbing

Columbus State University Police have arrested a 54-year-old Columbus man after a reported robbery and stabbing occurred Monday morning in Uptown Columbus.

Murder suspects accused of killing Berry College student from Columbus denied bond

The two men who were arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student from Columbus made their first court appearance Monday and were denied bond.

UA student hit by soccer ball dies after weeks in coma

Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month.

East Alabama organization seeks volunteers for homework help TEARS, Inc. is looking for people willing to help kids ages 10 to 13 with their homework. Volunteers will also take part in activities to get the parents involved with their child’s education.

Man charged with murder in fatal September Opelika crash

Monday afternoon, police arrested 38-year-old Travis Ford of Fort Mitchell and charged him with murder. According to the Opelika Police Department, speed was a factor in the crash that led to the murder charge. Ford has bonded out of the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Phenix City police searching for suspect using counterfeit money at McDonald's

Police released photos of the suspect using the fake money at McDonald's drive-through on Highway 280.



