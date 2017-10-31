It's Halloween - Check out these restaurant deals!

(WTVM) – Several restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are offering deals on Halloween.

Here is a list of deals and some freebies for kids:

Baskin Robbins

Guests can make Halloween even more "fang-tastic" by stopping into Baskin-Robbins to enjoy its October "Celebrate 31" promotion. On October 31st at participating restaurants nationwide, guests can enjoy any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50.* This promotion can be enjoyed on any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor

Chipotle

$3 BURRITOS ON HALLOWEEN - Come get ghoulish with us. Just stop by any Chipotle in costume from 3 p.m. to close to get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Chuck E. Cheese

Get 50 free tickets when you stop in to show off your kid's Halloween costume

CiCi's

Kids eat FREE when they come in costume with purchase of an Adult Buffet + Reg. Drink this Friday to Halloween. (Limit 1 Kid's Buffet per Adult. Participating locations only.)

Dunkin Donuts

All this month, you can get 10 MUNCHKINS for the special price of $1.99.

IHOP

This Halloween, kids 12 and under will receive a free Scary Face Pancake only at IHOP! Restrictions apply. Participation may vary.

Krispy Kreme

It's spooky, it's scary, it glows in the dark! Bonus: It's filled with delicious Original Glazed Doughnut Holes. Catch one now at a participating location.

McAlister's Deli

Stop in on Halloween (10/31) for a scary good deal, kids 12 and under in costume will get a FREE kid's meal.

Outback

Li'l ghouls and goblins get a FREE DIRT CUP with the purchase of any Joey Menu entrée on Halloween only.

Please check participating restaurants.

