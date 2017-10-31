FIRST TO ALERT: A seasonable Halloween with warmer weather on the way

(WTVM) - Happy Halloween! We're looking at cool temperatures this morning but not as cold as Monday. We're in the 40s with highs reaching the mid 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. You can expect 60s until 9pm tonight. It will be a great night for trick-or-treating!

The next few mornings temperatures will start in the 50s with afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s Wednesday but return to the upper 70s and low 80s for Friday and the weekend. Seasonable high temperatures should be in the low 70s so we'll be well above average for the weekend!

Cloud cover will be a bit thicker beginning tomorrow and going into the weekend with rain chances staying zero until Saturday. But that will be low - 10%. Going into next week the forecast stays warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Wednesday.

