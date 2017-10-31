Health with Dr. Paula: Obamacare open enrollment begins Nov. 1

The health insurance marketplace is for anyone who does not have health insurance provided any other source.

Dr. Paula Walker King explains that during open enrollment, insureds can update, renew, or modify their plan. The open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. Plans that are selected will become effective Jan. 1.

Affordable Care Act plans offer coverage for physician visits, hospital stays, prescriptions, mental health services, preventive care, and more.

You can apply for coverage by phone, online, or a paper application can be submitted.

